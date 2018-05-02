Iron kiosk with Xerox machine, cash stolen from Setu Office in Sadar

Nagpur : In a curious incident, unidentified miscreants stole entire iron kiosk (thela) containing Xerox machine and cash from a footpath opposite Setu Office at Collectorate in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

A resident of Plot No. 106, Lotus Tower, Vighneshwara Road, Beltarodi, Ram alias Kajal Prakash Motghare (37), told Sadar police that he had his iron kiosk on a footpath in front of Setu Office, Collectorate for small time business. Canon Xerox machine worth Rs 1.40 lakh and cash Rs 2000 was kept in the kiosk. Between 11.30 pm of Sunday and 9.30 am of Monday, some unidentified miscreants stole the iron kiosk.

Sadar Woman PSI Gurnule, based on Motghare’s complaint, registered an offence under Section 379 of the IPC and searching for the accused.