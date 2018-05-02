Mob goes on rampage as truck crushes two youths to death on Chikhali Flyover

Nagpur: A mob of furious people went on rampage and indulged in arson after a speeding truck crushed two youths to death on Chikhali Flyover in Kalamna police station area on late Sunday night. Over 15 people have been booked for arson and violence in this connection.

According to police, three youths namely Devlal Rumlal Shahu along with two friends, Kamalesh Santosh Mahamalla (20) and Rohit Anand Katekar (26), all residents of Vinoba Bhave Nagar, Ambedkar Road, Kalamna, were returning home triple seat on a Pulsar bike (MH-49/6747) around 10 pm on Sunday. Midawy on Chikhali Flyover, a recklessly driven truck (RJ-07/JB 5085) rammed their bike from behind. As a result, Devlal, Kamalesh and Rohit fell on the road and came under wheels of the truck. The truck dragged the trio to some distance. Devlal and Kamalesh died on the spot while Rohit received serious injuries.

Kalamna API Dongre, based on a complaint lodged by Khemlal Rumlal Shahu (30), elder brother of deceased Devlal, booked the truck driver under Sections 279, 337, 338, 304(A) of the IPC read with Sections 134, 177, 187 of Motor Vehicles Act and probing the matter further.

Following the fatal accident, a mob of people gathered on the spot and went on rampage. The mob targeted a trailer truck (MH-27/DX 2752) parked near the mishap spot. A group of 15 people poured some inflammable stuff on the trailer truck and set it afire. This caused loss of Rs 7 lakh.

API Dongre has booked the accused 15 people under Sections 435, 427, 143, 145, 147, 149 of the IPC. No arrest has been made in the case so far.