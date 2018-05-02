HC quashes FIR under Sec 498A of IPC against relatives of husband

Nagpur: The Nagpur Divison Bench of Bombay High Court presided over by Justice Z A Haq and Justice M G Giratkar have quashed an FIR registered under Sections 498A of IPC against Nikita Abhijit Borawake, Mayuresh Murlidhar Banekar, Sangita Jayant Bhujbal and Sujata Ramesh Jadhav who were relatives of Amir Raskar, resident of Pune who had married Sapna Amit Raskar.

Sapna Amit Raskar had lodged complaint against Amit Raskar and his relatives for harassing her for demand of dowry and therefore Crime No. 1457/18 was registered with the PS Hinganghat Dist Wardha against Amit Raskar and his relatives under Sections 498-A, 34 of the IPC.

It was submitted that, marriage between Amit and Sapna was solemnized on 9/3/2015. After marriage, Sapna came to the house of Amit where his old age father, mother and a sister were residing with him. After 2-3 years of marriage, disputes developed between them and therefore Sapna lodged FIR under Sections 498-A, 34 of IPC. It was submitted that, Abhijit Borawake, Mayuresh Murlidhar Banekar, Sangita Jayant Bhujbal and Sujata Ramesh Jadhav were residing at their separate places and they have no concern with complainant and their married life. It was submitted that, they were roped in as accused as they were relatives of Amit.

On finding that FIR did not fulfill ingredients of Sec 498A of IPC, Divison Bench presided over by Justice ZA Haq and Justice M G Giratkar have quashed FIR under Sec 498A of IPC registered against them.

Adv Mir Nagman Ali appeared for applicants.