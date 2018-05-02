Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Wed, Jul 10th, 2019

Mob Fury : School van driver thrashed for molesting 7 yr old girl in Imambada

Nagpur. Sounding alert to all parents sending their wards to school in private vans, an incident has erupted tension in Indira Nagar area of Imambada. A huge mob of residents in the area thrashed a van driver for molesting a seven-year-old school girl in his vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

The angry residents damaged his school van (MH-04/J-1128) but he survived because of timely arrival of police. Identified as Ashok Manohar Verma (30), the accused is a resident of Plot No 16, Ajni Chowk. Verma used to drop the girl and her 14-year-old brother from school to their house in his van.

Verma was to drop the two children to their home at around 3 pm. He stopped his van in Shiv Galli at Timber Market and asked the girl’s brother to bring potato chips from a shop after giving him some money. When the boy went to the shop, he allegedly started outraging the modesty of the girl in his van. A young woman passingby noticed the incident and raised an alarm.

Within minutes, hundreds of residents from Indira Nagar gathered and bashed up Verma ruthlessly. They then damaged his van. Staff from Imambada Police Station led by Senior Inspector Mukund Salunke arrived at the spot on being informed and took Verma into custody. Verma was taken for medical examination and later arrested on charges under Sections 354, 354(a) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 8,9(n) and 10 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act

