Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Wed, Jul 10th, 2019

9-year-old boy sodomised in Sakkardara, youth booked

Nagpur: A youth has been booked in Sakkardara on Monday booked as he allegedly sodomised a nine-year-old boy in former’s shop. The accused, Faeem Khan alias Vicky Saleem Khan (28) is a resident of Sakkardara.

The victim’s parents told police that their son had gone to Faeem Khan’s shop to play video games on Monday evening. Faeem Khan sodomised him and also threatened to kill his family members if he tell about the incident to anybody.

Police, on the basis of the complaint lodged by the boy’s parent, registered an offence under Sections 377 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Sections 4,8 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, against Faeem Khan.

Happening Nagpur
Turning the Tables : NRT 83 develops Jeevan Shikshan Vidyalaya for a cause
Turning the Tables : NRT 83 develops Jeevan Shikshan Vidyalaya for a cause
The Show Stopping Bridal Collection showcased at Lakmé Salon
The Show Stopping Bridal Collection showcased at Lakmé Salon
Nagpur Crime News
Mob Fury : School van driver thrashed for molesting 7 yr old girl in Imambada
Mob Fury : School van driver thrashed for molesting 7 yr old girl in Imambada
9-year-old boy sodomised in Sakkardara, youth booked
9-year-old boy sodomised in Sakkardara, youth booked
Maharashtra News
महाराष्ट्र प्रदेश युवक कांग्रेस च्या सचिव पदी अनुराग भोयर यांची निवड
महाराष्ट्र प्रदेश युवक कांग्रेस च्या सचिव पदी अनुराग भोयर यांची निवड
सातगाव शाळेतील विद्यार्थ्यांना शालेय साहित्य वाटप
सातगाव शाळेतील विद्यार्थ्यांना शालेय साहित्य वाटप
Hindi News
इतवारी रेलवे कालोनी के मैदान में सट्टापट्टी के अड्डे पर छापा
इतवारी रेलवे कालोनी के मैदान में सट्टापट्टी के अड्डे पर छापा
निडर बनो, भ्रष्टाचार को दूर करो- एसीबी
निडर बनो, भ्रष्टाचार को दूर करो- एसीबी
Trending News
Radisson Blu hotel slapped with Rs 1 lakh fine for serving sub-standard food
Radisson Blu hotel slapped with Rs 1 lakh fine for serving sub-standard food
Cop, friends go berserk at V5 Pub in Sadar, thrash youths, loot gold chain
Cop, friends go berserk at V5 Pub in Sadar, thrash youths, loot gold chain
Featured News
Lesbian couple who eloped from Delhi found in Sadar
Lesbian couple who eloped from Delhi found in Sadar
Play called off; match to resume wednesday
Play called off; match to resume wednesday
Trending In Nagpur
Lesbian couple who eloped from Delhi found in Sadar
Lesbian couple who eloped from Delhi found in Sadar
Seminar on credit to startups on 11 July
Seminar on credit to startups on 11 July
Mob Fury : School van driver thrashed for molesting 7 yr old girl in Imambada
Mob Fury : School van driver thrashed for molesting 7 yr old girl in Imambada
9-year-old boy sodomised in Sakkardara, youth booked
9-year-old boy sodomised in Sakkardara, youth booked
Dr Uday Bodhankar honoured with highest pediatrics fellowship in UK
Dr Uday Bodhankar honoured with highest pediatrics fellowship in UK
इतवारी रेलवे कालोनी के मैदान में सट्टापट्टी के अड्डे पर छापा
इतवारी रेलवे कालोनी के मैदान में सट्टापट्टी के अड्डे पर छापा
हज यात्रेला 18 जुलैपासून सुरुवात – जमाल सिद्दिकी
हज यात्रेला 18 जुलैपासून सुरुवात – जमाल सिद्दिकी
Chartered Accountants & Income Tax Department are working jointly towards economic transparency – Binod Kumar
Chartered Accountants & Income Tax Department are working jointly towards economic transparency – Binod Kumar
पोलीस मोटार परिवहन विभाग परिसरात केली व्रुक्ष लागवड.
पोलीस मोटार परिवहन विभाग परिसरात केली व्रुक्ष लागवड.
Radisson Blu hotel slapped with Rs 1 lakh fine for serving sub-standard food
Radisson Blu hotel slapped with Rs 1 lakh fine for serving sub-standard food
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145