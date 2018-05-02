9-year-old boy sodomised in Sakkardara, youth booked

Nagpur: A youth has been booked in Sakkardara on Monday booked as he allegedly sodomised a nine-year-old boy in former’s shop. The accused, Faeem Khan alias Vicky Saleem Khan (28) is a resident of Sakkardara.

The victim’s parents told police that their son had gone to Faeem Khan’s shop to play video games on Monday evening. Faeem Khan sodomised him and also threatened to kill his family members if he tell about the incident to anybody.

Police, on the basis of the complaint lodged by the boy’s parent, registered an offence under Sections 377 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Sections 4,8 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, against Faeem Khan.