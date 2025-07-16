MNS Protests Against Union Bank in Nagpur Over Rejection of Insurance Claim Due to Marathi FIR

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) staged a strong protest on Tuesday against Union Bank in Nagpur after the family of a deceased youth was allegedly denied an accident insurance claim because the FIR submitted was in Marathi.

The protest erupted at Union Bank’s Seminary Hills branch near the TV Tower area, where several MNS leaders stormed into the premises and confronted the bank manager over what they termed as a clear case of linguistic discrimination.

The incident dates back to July 8, when a young man named Vishal Bopche tragically lost his life in a road accident. Vishal held a Union Bank ATM card, which came with an accident insurance cover. Following his death, the bereaved family approached the bank to initiate the insurance claim process and submitted all required documents, including a copy of the FIR.

However, the bank manager reportedly refused to accept the FIR, stating that since it was in Marathi, it would not be considered valid for claim processing. The family was subsequently denied the insurance compensation.

This sparked outrage, especially given that FIRs in Maharashtra often include both Marathi and English. Yet in this case, the bank and the insurance company allegedly cited the use of “only Marathi” as the reason for denial—an action MNS described as “an insult to the state language.”

In response, MNS leaders and workers gathered in large numbers at the bank branch, condemning the bank’s management and accusing it of linguistic bias. “It is unacceptable that Marathi, the official language of the state, is being disrespected in this way,” MNS leaders declared during the protest. They demanded strict action against the concerned bank officials.

The incident has triggered serious questions about the functioning of banks and financial institutions in Maharashtra, with critics arguing that rejecting documents in Marathi not only defies legal norms but also hurts public sentiment.

MNS has warned of escalating the matter to the courts or appropriate administrative forums if immediate corrective steps are not taken. The party has also called upon the state government to intervene promptly and take action to ensure such incidents are not repeated in future.