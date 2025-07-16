Glow and pay: NMC to enforce licence fees on shop boards over 20 sqft

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a decisive move that could affect thousands of shops and commercial outlets across the city, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is gearing up to levy monthly licence fees on all shop signage boards larger than 20 square feet, both illuminated and non-illuminated.

The drive, led by the Skysign Department, is being implemented under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations (Regulation and Control of Sky Sign and Advertisement) Rules, 2022. According to the rules, civic permission is mandatory for any large shop signage, with rates fixed at Rs 62.50 per square metre per month for illuminated boards and Rs 22 per square metre per month for non-illuminated ones.

Gold Rate 15 july 2025 Gold 24 KT 98,200 /- Gold 22 KT 91,300 /- Silver/Kg 1,12,500/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Revenue) Milind Meshram confirmed that a survey has already begun in the Hanuman Nagar zone, with plans to expand to all ten zones, including key commercial hubs like Sitabuldi, Dharampeth, and Itwari, where such signage is common.

“Most of these boards have been erected without any approvals or safety audits. It’s not just about revenue, it’s about public safety, urban aesthetics, and traffic visibility,” Meshram said.

Under the rules, shop owners must also secure No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the traffic police, local police station, and MSEDCL before installing large signage, especially those with electrical illumination.

While previous attempts to enforce the rule were blocked by political parties and shopkeeper protests calling it a “financial burden,” civic officials believe the absence of an elected general body has opened a clear path for strict implementation.

“There’s no political pressure this time. With the administrator in charge, we have the chance to enforce this long-pending regulation without interference,” said a senior official from the Revenue Department.

The civic body expects to rake in significant revenue from commercial zones while bringing unregulated signage under control. Notices will be issued post-survey, giving traders a chance to regularise their signboards or face action under the MMC Act.

The bigger picture

This initiative is part of a broader vision to tackle visual clutter, ensure uniformity in urban signage, and enhance safety. With the survey underway and enforcement set to begin soon, shopkeepers are now on notice, either pay up and comply or face penalties.