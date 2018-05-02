MNS leader slams Amitabh for supporting metro construction

Mumabi: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Akhil Chitre on Wednesday slammed megastar Amitabh Bachchan for joining the chorus of voices lobbying for the construction of the metro in Mumbai by cutting trees.

Speaking to new media, Chitre said, “In 2010, Amitabh Bachchan was opposing the metro just because his privacy was getting hampered. But, within a few years, after the change of the government, his views changed. I do not know what deal he has done with the current government. His views may also have changed because of the change of route of the metro. It is very sad when people across Mumbai are protesting against the cutting of trees in Aarey forest, he is tweeting in favour of metro construction there.”

On Tuesday, Bachchan took to Twitter and called metro as a faster, convenient and efficient mode of transport and suggested that metro is the solution to combat the menace of air pollution.”Friend of mine had a medical emergency, decided to take METRO instead of his car .. came back very impressed .. said was faster, convenient and most efficient .. Solution for Pollution …Grow more trees .. I did in my garden .. have you,” the Bollywood actor tweeted.