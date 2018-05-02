Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Wed, Sep 18th, 2019

Development not at cost of citizens: Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai: Asserting that development should not be at the cost of citizens and environment, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray has said his party opposed the Nanar refinery project in Maharashtra as “sons of the soil” were against it.

The proposed Rs 3 lakh crore refinery at Nanar in the state’s Ratnagiri district was scrapped earlier this year after the Sena put up a stiff resistance.

Justifying his party’s opposition to the project, Thackeray said its proposed location would have adversely affect the environment. “Wherever else it is suitable and does not affect the environment and locals welcome it, the Sena will never oppose it. The Sena is not against development, but not at the cost of citizens. We are against the Nanar project as ‘sons of the soil’ are opposed to it,” he said.

Incidentally, Thackeray has been quite vocal against the proposed felling of over 2,600 trees to make way for a Metro car shed in Aarey Colony of Mumbai. Environmentalists and activists are also opposing the Metro car shed project and have been demanding its relocation.

The Yuva Sena chief, who is the son of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, was talking to reporters here on Tuesday night on the sidelines of his ‘Jan Ashirward Yatra’, a public outreach programme, ahead of the upcoming state polls

