MLC Sandip Joshi re-elected as NDBA President

Nagpur: MLC Sandip Joshi was unanimously re-elected as the President of the Nagpur District Basketball Association (NDBA) during its Annual General Meeting. On this occasion, he was also given the authority to form the entire executive committee.

Speaking on the occasion, Joshi said that he would not remain confined to the club or the association alone, but would work collectively with everyone for the overall development of the sport of basketball and its players.

He added, “The Maharashtra State Basketball Association (MSBA) has resolved all previous disputes and is starting afresh. Players will be given cash prizes in all championships. Additionally, players who win at national-level competitions will receive an incentive of 50,000 each.” Joshi also stated that, in his capacity as MSBA President, he plans to allocate nearly Rs 1 crore from his MLC fund to support the sport.

Present at the AGM were Adv. Abhay Kaple, Ramesh Bakshi, Shatrughna Gokhale, Bhavesh Kuchanwar, Anup Rajurkar, Dattu Khare, Suresh Bhukre, Mahesh Updeo, Pranay Ghate, Satish Shinde, Arun Dani, Abhay Chorghade, along with many new club officials.

On this occasion, six new clubs were also granted affiliation with the NDBA.