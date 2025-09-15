Bogus cop robs man in Nagpur, nabbed within an hour with Rs 28,000 loot

Nagpur: The Crime Branch Unit 3 of Nagpur Police arrested a 54-year-old man who cheated and robbed a citizen by posing as a policeman and seizing cash.

On Saturday afternoon at 2.30 pm, complainant Karan Pandurang Pakhale (49), resident of Dhammadeep Nagar, Binaki Layout, Panchavati Nagar, was riding his Activa scooter (MH-49/A-6634) from Lalganj Zade Chowk under Shanti Nagar Police Station limits. At that time, the driver of a grey Activa (MH-49/AV4622) stopped him. The man introduced himself as a policeman and checked Karan’s scooter. He found Rs 28,000 cash in the trunk. Pretending that Pakhale had a heavy fine pending, he told him to come to Lakadganj Police Station. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused fled with the money.

Later, Pakhale realised he had been cheated and filed a complaint at Shanti Nagar Police Station. A parallel probe was started by Crime Branch Unit 3. Through technical investigation, the team identified the accused within an hour and received information that he was hiding in the Bajaj Nagar area. A trap was laid, and police caught the accused Sudhir Babarao Lokhande (54), resident of Plot No 2, Gandhi Nagar, Renuka Saraswati Apartment, near LAD Metro Station.

During questioning, he confessed to the crime. Police seized the grey Activa and Rs 28,000 cash. The accused was handed over to Shantinagar Police along with the seized property. Further investigation is underway.