Nav Jaihind Krida Mandal wins women’s Kho-Kho trophy, Vidarbha Youth Krida Mandal men’s in KKM-5

Nagpur: In the Vidarbha level Kho-Kho tournament of the ongoing 5th Khasdar Krida Mahotsav organized by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Nav Jaihind Krida Mandal Yavatmal team won the women’s title and Vidarbha Youth Krida Mandal Katol team won the championship in the men’s category.

In the women’s final, Nav Jaihind Krida Mandal defeated Vidarbha Krida Mandal of Katol by 4 points with a score of 13-9. Preeti Thakre of Nav Jaihind Krida Mandal played for a total of 9 minutes 40 seconds in both innings and picked 4 points. Vidarbha Krida Mandal’s Jali Gaj played for a total of 4 minutes 20 seconds and lost 2 points. In the third place match, Maratha Friends Club Amravati defeated Kridajyoti Krida Mandal Chandrapur by 9-8 points with 4 minutes remaining in the match.

In the men’s category, there was a tight fight between Vidarbha Krida Mandal and Vidarbha Krida Mandal from Katol. Vidarbha Youth Krida Mandal beat Vidarbha Krida Mandal 9-3 i.e. 6 points n extra time. Faizan Pathan of the victorious Vidarbha Youth Krida Mandal team played for three and a half minutes and scored 5 points. Lucky Shengar of the losing team played for 5 minutes 20 seconds and picked up 7 points.

Tuljai Krida Mandal of Paratwada, who came back from the third place, won the bronze medal defeating Nava Maharashtra Krida Mandal of Nagpur by 17-15 points.

In the award distribution ceremony, awards were presented by former international Kho-Kho player Narendra Shah and former Mayor Sandeep Joshi, organizer of the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav. Vidarbha Kho-Kho Association President Suhas Pandey, Secretary Sudhir Nimbalkar, Nagpur District Kho-Kho Association President Ravindra Fadnavis, Khasdar Krida Mahotsav Secretary Dr Piyush Ambulkar, Dr Padmakar Charmode, Ashfaq Sheikh, Prakash Chandrayan were present.

