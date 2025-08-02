Missing man found brutally stabbed to death near Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: The two-day search for a missing man ended in horror on Friday when his body, bearing gruesome stab wounds, was discovered in bushes in Kondhali, near Nagpur.

The victim, identified as 38-year-old Makkhan Singh Ranjitsinh Bawari of Vikas Nagar, Shikhpura, had been missing since Wednesday night. Farmers grazing cattle along the Kondhali-Wardha Road stumbled upon his body around 11:30 am and alerted police.

According to Kondhali police, Makkhan Singh was last seen around 12:30 pm on Wednesday with a woman acquaintance at a jewellery shop in Karanja (Ghadge). Later that evening, CCTV cameras captured three people on a two-wheeler heading from Kondhali toward Wardha; two of them had their faces covered with handkerchiefs.

When Makkhan Singh failed to return home and his phone remained switched off, his worried family lodged a missing person’s complaint on Thursday. During the search, police recovered his two-wheeler abandoned near a roadside inn, but his phone and other belongings were missing.

The discovery of the body on Friday exposed the savage nature of the crime. “He had deep stab wounds to the stomach, and his intestines were protruding,” said a police official, indicating the use of a sharp weapon in what appeared to be a targeted attack.

Assistant Police Inspector Rajkumar Tripathi and his team conducted a spot panchnama before sending the body to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Nagpur, for post-mortem.

A case of murder has been registered against unidentified persons, and investigators are now tracing the movements of the victim and analysing CCTV footage to identify suspects.