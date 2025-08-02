Historic MoU Signed between Smrutishesh Madhukarrao Tamgadge Trust & SMHRC

Advertisement



In a significant milestone towards the fight against Sickle Cell disease, a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Smrutishesh Madhukarrao Tamgadge Trust and Shalinitai Meghe Hospital & Research Centre (SMHRC), formalising their partnership to provide free treatment services and establish a dedicated ward for Sickle Cell–affected patients.

Under this collaboration, all Sickle Cell–affected patients in need of regular, frequent admissions and blood transfusions will receive treatment completely free of cost at SMHRC.

The Trust, under the inspiring leadership of Smt. Kusum Tai Tamgadge, President, has been rendering yeoman service to mankind in the field of awareness, screening, guidance, and management of Sickle Cell–affected persons. It has also been instrumental in bringing together Government authorities, NGOs, and institutions previously working in silos, creating a coordinated and effective healthcare network.

This partnership is not only a humanitarian gesture but also a strategic contribution to the Government of India–led National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission. It directly supports the mission to combat Sickle Cell disease as envisioned by the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, who has called for an integrated, nationwide effort to eliminate the disease and improve the quality of life of those affected. Through this collaboration, SMHRC and the Trust aim to complement national efforts, enhance access to quality care, and serve as a model for similar initiatives across the country.

The ceremony was chaired by Smt. Kusum Tai Tamgadge and attended by Shri Amol Kamble, and Shri Yashaditya Tamgadge, Smrutishesh Madhukarrao Tamgadge Trust . The event was graced by the presence of the Trust’s Patron, Respected Shri Sandeep Tamgadge, IPS, Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order), Nagaland State, whose address emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts in the fight against Sickle Cell disease

The programme commenced with the welcome of guests at the Office of Director, DMIHER (DU) – Off Campus, followed by the assembly in the Conference Hall, Killa Building led by Dr. Vasant Gawande, CMS–SMHRC. Proceedings included an introduction speech by Dr. Naresh Gill, DD (CS), felicitation of guests, and a welcome address by Dr.Anup Marar, Director, DMIHER (DU) – Off Campus.

The MoU was formally handed over, followed by a group photograph, an address by Shri Sandeep Tamgadge, IPS, and a vote of thanks by Dr. Vasant Gawande. The event concluded with the visit of a dedicated sickle cell ward based in the Maternal & Child Health wing of SMHRC.

On this occasion, the Trust expressed its heartfelt gratitude to the leadership and management of DMIHER (DU) for offering to collaborate and provide succour to needy Sickle Cell–affected patients, reaffirming the shared mission of service to humanity.

This dignified and well-coordinated event was organised by teams led by Dr. Naresh Gill, Dr.Sudhir Singh, Shri.Amit Das and Shri.Sunil Sure with the support of Dr. Sajan Nair and Ms. Ruchika, ensuring seamless execution.

The collaboration marks a significant step forward in delivering quality, accessible healthcare to Sickle Cell–affected patients, aligning with national health priorities and reinforcing SMHRC’s commitment to community service in partnership with visionary organisations.