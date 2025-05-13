Missing 94-Year-Old Woman Found Near Railway Station After 14 Days

Advertisement



Nagpur – A 94-year-old woman who had been missing for 14 days was successfully located near Nagpur Railway Station by the Beltarodi Police Station’s Missing Persons Squad on Tuesday, May 13.

The woman, identified as Prabhavati Gangadhar Hake, had gone missing two weeks earlier. Since then, Beltarodi police had been actively conducting search operations across various districts.

The breakthrough came when the team received a call on the helpline number featured on missing person posters circulated in key public areas, including the railway station. After verification, she was safely rescued.

Police Inspector Mukund Kawade and his team reunited Prabhavati with her family, earning appreciation from the community for their dedicated efforts.

