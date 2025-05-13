Nagpur Tragedy: 4-Year-Old Girl Drowns in Water Tank

Advertisement



Nagpur – A heartbreaking incident occurred on Monday in Antuji Nagar, located under the jurisdiction of Wathoda Police Station in Nagpur, leaving the local community in deep sorrow. A four-year-old girl, Anam Shamshad Khan, tragically drowned in a water tank on the terrace of her house.

According to reports, Shamshad Khan, a private driver, lives in Antuji Nagar with his wife and two daughters. Around 3 PM on Monday, young Anam was playing on the terrace when she went near a water tank that reportedly had no lid. While playing, she accidentally climbed onto the tank and fell in.

Gold Rate 13 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 94,300/- Gold 22 KT 87,700/- Silver/Kg 97,300/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

When Anam was nowhere to be found for nearly two hours, her family began searching for her. Upon checking the terrace, they discovered her in the water tank. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The incident has devastated the Khan family and cast a pall of gloom over the entire neighborhood. Police have registered a case of accidental death and are continuing with further investigation.

Advertisement