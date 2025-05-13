Lifesaving Interventional Radiology Procedure Saves Patient at SMHRC

Advertisement



A major medical breakthrough was recently accomplished at the Interventional Radiology (IR) division of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Superspeciality Institute, the super specialty wing of the 1020-bedded Shalinitai Meghe Hospital and Research Centre (SMHRC), Wanadongri, Nagpur.

A 53-year-old female, a postoperative case of carcinoma buccal mucosa operated in another hospital, was rushed to the 65 bedded ICU at SMHRC. She had suddenly developed massive bleeding (approximately 1–1.5 litres) from the operative site via the mouth, posing an immediate threat to life.

The patient was swiftly shifted to the Cathlab, where Dr. Nikunj Choudhary, Interventional Radiologist, promptly took charge. An emergency interventional radiology procedure was planned to embolize the feeder vessel supplying the remnant tumor mass.

Digital Subtraction Angiography revealed a ruptured giant aneurysm with active bleeding from the external carotid artery (facial artery), causing significant hypotension. In the absence of metallic coils—which would have taken at least 45 minutes to arrange—Dr. Choudhary made a critical decision to use injection Endocryl to plug the aneurysm neck, ensuring there was no delay in life-saving treatment.

Dr. Choudhary stated,

“The procedure was successfully completed without expensive implants, using precise, non-targeted embolization. The patient recovered fully, without any neurological deficits.”

The intervention was carried out under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY), free of cost, based on emergency telephonic intimation—even before formal approval was received—due to the patient’s critical condition. This proactive approach ensured timely care without compromising on quality or outcomes.

The success of this case was a result of seamless multidisciplinary coordination:

Critical care support: Dr. Samruddhi Tayde, Dr. Anitabh Sukhdeve, Dr. Rahul Daga, Dr. Amit Suthar, under the leadership of Dr. Hemant Deshpande

Anesthesia support: Dr. Shrutika Borikar

ENT expertise: Dr. Keya Waney

Radiology & Cathlab assistance: Dr. Shubham Waghulkar, Sr. Sharda Balki, Mr. Tejas, Mr. Chaitanya, Mr. Praful Dabhekar

Administrative support: Dr. Noorul Ameen, Mr. Pawan Chaple

MJPJAY coordination: Mr. Ahmindra Jain

Dr. Anup Marar, Director,DMIHER (DU) Off Campus stated:

“Shalinitai Meghe Hospital and Research Centre is equipped with a state-of-the-art Cathlab capable of handling both emergency and elective interventions with precision and efficiency. This case showcases the timely, coordinated response and clinical excellence our team consistently delivers.”

Dr. Vasant Gawande – SMHRC added:

“Guided by the vision of Shri Sagarji Meghe, 1000+ bedded SMHRC continues to be a beacon of compassionate, affordable, and advanced multidisciplinary healthcare. Our Cathlab is fully equipped for critical and routine procedures, with services accessible under the MJPJAY scheme.”

