Miss Tanisha Nagpure from Nagpur won the Title Brand Ambassador 2026

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Goa, May 22, 2026:

Goa witnessed a spectacular celebration of fashion, talent, and glamour with the successful completion of Face of the Nation Goa Fashion Week Season 4. The prestigious fashion event brought together renowned personalities from the fashion and entertainment industry, emerging models, designers, and fashion enthusiasts under one roof.

The grand event was organized by Mr. Firoz Alam Syed, Founder of Fab Creators Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., and was efficiently managed by Global Event Management, ensuring a world-class experience for participants and guests alike.

One of the most memorable moments of the evening was the announcement of Tanisha Nagpure as the Official Brand Ambassador of Face of the Nation Goa Fashion Week Season 4. Her achievement was widely appreciated by the audience and industry professionals present at the event.

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The runway presentation was directed by the talented team of Team Stylo Modeling Academy, with renowned fashion choreographers Harsh Mirza and Shaan Mirza serving as the Official Fashion Choreographers of the show. Their creative vision, professional execution, and dynamic stage presentations received tremendous appreciation from attendees.

The glamour quotient of the event was further elevated by the presence of internationally recognized personality Pranav Chauhan, Mr. World L’Oréals International 2025, who attended as the Celebrity Guest. Addressing the audience, he encouraged young talents to pursue their dreams with confidence, dedication, and discipline.

The event served as a powerful platform for aspiring models and performers to showcase their abilities while promoting fashion, creativity, and self-expression. The organizers expressed gratitude to all participants, partners, media representatives, and supporters for making the event a remarkable success.

There were 35 Models participated in this Runway Designer Show Face of the Nation..

Media Partner Nagpur Today ..

There was two Fashion Designers, Sheikh Mukhtar brand Saara Ethnic for male and Tabassum Alam for female models and Make up Team by Roshni makeover..

There was 2 Show Stopper selected for this show from Miss category Khushi Pandey and Mrs Category Deepali Raut..

With its growing popularity and outstanding execution, Face of the Nation Goa Fashion Week continues to establish itself as one of the most promising fashion platforms in India, creating opportunities for emerging talent and setting new benchmarks in the fashion industry.

Organizer: Feroz Alam Syed

Company: Fab Creators Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Management Partner: Global Event Management

Official Fashion Choreographers: Harsh Mirza & Shaan Mirza (Team Stylo Modeling Academy)*and Imran Ansari

Brand Ambassador: Tanisha Nagpure

Celebrity Guest: Pranav Chauhan (Mr. World L’Oréals International 2025)

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