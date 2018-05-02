Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Wed, Jun 5th, 2019

Miscreants rob family at knife point, attack man in new Kamptee

Nagpur: Four armed miscreants on Tuesday robbed a family of four at knifepoint on Kamptee-Bhandara bypass road in a broad day light. The robbers decamped with gold ornaments, mobile phone and cash to the tune of Rs 1.07 lakh. They also assaulted one of the family members with a knife.

Done with family function in Mauda, complainant Chandrashekar Govind Wanjari (26), a resident of Neri village in Kamptee taluka was on his way to home with his wife Mangala, mother Sunandabai and daughter Manasvi on a bike (MH/40/U/4008) on Tuesday. At around 12.30 pm, when the Wanjari family approached Aawandi-Bhovri road, four miscreants on two bikes intercepted them. The accused reportedly whisked out knives from their pockets and asked the family to handover their gold ornaments and cash. However, when Chandrashekar tried to intervene into the matter, the accused injured him with knife. Terrified family members then handover their valuables to accused.

Based on the complaint, filed by Chandrashekar, new Kamptee police have registered a case under Sections 341, 394, 34 of the IPC and started the probe.

