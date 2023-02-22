Eknath Nimgade Murder: CBI submits 9th status report in High Court

Nagpur: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted the 8th status report in the sensational murder of architect Eknath Nimgade.

The report, which was presented in a sealed envelope, contained the details about the names of persons who have been interrogated. Moreover, there is a reference to the seizure of some weapons.

It may be recalled that the architect Eknath Nimgade was shot five times by assailants when he was returning from a morning walk on September 6, 2016, at Lal Imli Chowk in Nagpur. The Tehsil police had registered a case of murder and formed as many as 15 squads to trace the assailants. Eight shots had been fired at him, of which five bullets pierced his body.

After the police failed to find the culprits for a long time, his son and lawyer Anupam Nimgade had approached the judiciary, demanding an inquiry by CBI.

