Published On : Tue, Oct 1st, 2019

Miscreant swaps ATM card, dupes man of Rs 59,500 in Kapil Nagar

Nagpur: Kapil Nagar police have booked an unidentified man allegedly for swapping ATM card of one Vinod Anilrao Narnavare on September 9 and duping him of Rs 59,500 over a period of time.

According to police, Vinod Narnavare(44), a resident of Sanyal Nagar Slum, Nari Road had gone to Teka Naka based State Bank of India (SBI) ATM to withdraw money on September 9. During the same time, an unidentified miscreant, in his early 30s, swapped his ATM card with Vinod’s and later used that card for making several transcations and duped Vinod collectively of Rs 59,500.

As soon as the fraud came to fore, Vinod rushed to Kapil Nagar police and filed a case against the unidentified accused. Cops booked the accused under Section 420 of the IPC and started examine the CCTV footage of ATM for leads.

