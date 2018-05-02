CGWB celebrates Hindi Fortnight with various contests

Nagpur: Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), Nagpur Officer, on September 30 organised the concluding programme of Hindi Fortnight celebrations. During the fortnight observed from September 16 to 30, various contests were organised. All officials and employees participated in the contests enthusiastically.

During the Hindi Fortnight celebrations, officials and employees collectively pledged to adopt the national language in their official work as well as personal life. They also pledged to contribute in promoting and publicising Hindi in all fields.

At the concluding programme, former member of Central Ground Water Board, Pradeep Kumar Parchure, former scientist Pushpalata Jain were chief guests. They appreciated that many employees have participated in various Hindi competitions conducted during the Hindi Fortnight.