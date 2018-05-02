Miscreant attempts to rob SBI ATM in Beltarodi, fails

Nagpur: A thief tried to break an ATM of State Bank of India in Narendra Nagar under Beltarodi Police Station on Monday, police said. The incident came to fore after some locals visited the ATM to withdraw cash. Though the man failed to open the ATM, he had severely damaged the kiosk, informed Vijay Aakot, Senior Police Inspector Beltarodi Police Station.

“The man reportedly entered the SBI ATM located in Narendra Nagar on Monday and tried to rob the ATM.

Though he managed to remove the panel, the thief could not break the lock of the safe box. Frustrated over his plan getting fizzled out he left from the spot,” said PI Vijay Aakot, “There were no security personnel appointed at the ATM,” he mentioned.

In the meantime, Beltarodi Police have started scanning the CCTV footage of the ATM. Further investigation is underway.