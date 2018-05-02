CSIR-NEERI to hold webinar on ecotechnology

CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) will organize a webinar on ecotechnology for wastewater treatment on 14 July 2021 at 11.30 a.m. in the commemoration of Dr. Ashok S. Juwarkar, renowned former scientist of CSIR-NEERI and land rejuvenation expert.

This webinar will focus on natural-based solutions for resilient and smart wastewater treatment and management. Dr. Suhas P. Wani, Director, ICRISAT Development Centre, International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics and Er. ShripadLele, Ex. Vice President, Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. will join this webinar as Guest Speakers.

Dr. S. Chandrasekhar, Director, CSIR-NEERI and Dr. Sadhana Rayalu, Senior Most Scientist, CSIR-NEERI will also be present on this occasion. The webinar will be broadcast live through face book and YouTube of CSIR-NEERI.