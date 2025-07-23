Miracle in Saoner: Water stream flows from Gullar tree trunk, crowds gather in awe

Advertisement



Nagpur: A curious phenomenon near Saoner, just outside Nagpur, has drawn large crowds as a steady stream of water has been flowing from the trunk of a Gullar (Umbar) tree for the past five days. The incident, which occurred near a Shiv temple and Hanuman temple in the Bankar Layout area behind Mahakali Aqua Water on Kalmeshwar Road, is being seen by many as a divine miracle, especially as it unfolds during the auspicious month of Shravan.

Locals have begun performing puja and religious rituals, believing the water flow to be a sign of a supernatural or divine presence. The event has rapidly become a centre of spiritual attention, with throngs of devotees arriving daily to witness what some are calling a “miracle.”

The unusual occurrence came to light after local social activist and Mahakali Aqua Water director Vasudev Mehandole informed others about it. Upon visiting the spot, observers were stunned to see a continuous stream of water flowing from a cut branch of the tree.

According to Kolba Mandlik and his family, who are believed to be the first witnesses, the tree had a few of its branches pruned on July 18. That very evening, they noticed droplets of water forming on one of the cut branches. Initially dismissed as trivial, the droplets turned into a full flow by the next morning. Interestingly, only one branch out of all the pruned ones continues to release water, deepening the mystery and attracting even more onlookers.

In Indian culture and mythology, many trees hold sacred significance. Just as the Peepal tree is believed to house the trinity of Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh, the Gullar tree is associated with Lord Kuber, the deity of wealth. This has added a spiritual and cultural dimension to the occurrence, with many treating the flowing water as blessed or holy. Some are even collecting it to take home.

While some consider it a religious or divine miracle, others suggest it might be a natural phenomenon, perhaps related to water accumulation in the tree due to climatic or structural factors. However, with no clear scientific explanation yet, faith has taken the front seat, particularly during the holy Shravan month.

For now, the event has sparked intense devotion and curiosity, with people from nearby areas flocking to the site to touch, collect, and revere the water flowing from the tree—an unusual and captivating spectacle rooted in faith, nature, and tradition.