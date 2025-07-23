CM Fadnavis inaugurates 1.2 GW mega solar factory in Nagpur

The Chief Minister also performed groundbreaking for 2.5 MW green hydrogen plant

Nagpur: In a landmark move towards strengthening Maharashtra’s green energy mission, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated a state-of-the-art 1.2 gigawatt (GW) solar module manufacturing unit developed by WORLDONE Energies. The event also marked the groundbreaking ceremony of a 2.5 megawatt (MW) green hydrogen production plant, further underlining the state’s commitment to sustainable and self-reliant energy solutions.

The high-profile event was held at WORLDONE Energies’ corporate campus in Nagpur and witnessed participation from leading figures in the energy, industry, and media sectors.

Highlights of the event:

· Inauguration of the 1.2 GW solar manufacturing facility. This cutting-edge facility will manufacture:

· Solar PV Modules

· Silicon Ingots and Wafers

· Inverters

· Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS)

With a dual focus on domestic energy needs and global export markets such as the United States, WORLDONE Energies aims to position India as a major player in renewable technology manufacturing.

Mark Garvin, Co-Founder of WORLDONE Energies, stated: “This factory reflects our commitment to combine Indian innovation with global market reach.”

Groundbreaking of the 2.5 MW Green Hydrogen Plant

This plant, to be powered entirely by solar energy, will focus on producing green hydrogen — a clean, zero-emission fuel critical to decarbonizing industrial sectors. The project promises to enhance energy self-reliance and contribute significantly to India’s Net Zero Carbon Mission.

The event was graced by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, State Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, MLC Parinay Fuke, MLA Ashish Deshmukh, renowned industrialist Pyare Khan, film producer and media entrepreneur Anubhav Sinha and WORLDONE Energies Co-Founder Mark Garvin.

The initiative was widely praised, particularly the vision and leadership of project founder Murtaza Kothawala, who was lauded for spearheading this transformative development in Nagpur.

A milestone for Maharashtra and India

Speaking at the event, Murtaza Kothawala, Founder and Managing Director of WORLDONE Energies, said: “We are on a mission to deliver world-class green energy solutions made in India, built to global standards.”

This ambitious initiative by WORLDONE Energies is being seen as a major leap forward for India’s clean energy ecosystem, signaling a future of affordable, indigenous, and sustainable energy infrastructure.

With this, Nagpur takes centre-stage in Maharashtra’s renewable energy journey, aligning seamlessly with India’s vision for a carbon-neutral future.