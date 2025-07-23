Large stock of banned tobacco products seized in Wadi, Nagpur

Advertisement





Nagpur: Acting on a tip-off, the Wadi Police in Nagpur have seized a massive consignment of banned scented tobacco and paan masala worth over Rs 20 lakh. One accused has been arrested while a search has been launched for three others involved in the illegal trade.

The Wadi police surveillance team received specific information from an informant that a red Tata goods vehicle (MH-40-BL-7523) was illegally transporting prohibited tobacco and paan masala products within Wadi limits.

Acting swiftly, a team led by PSI Amit Bandgar and officers Prakash Katkar, Roshan Phukat, Sanjay Barele, and Yogesh Gupta conducted a coordinated search operation across the Wadi area. The vehicle was eventually traced near Pravin Roadlines, behind Thunder Beer Shop, opposite Arco Godown on Khadgaon Road. The officers spotted several individuals offloading goods from the truck into a nearby godown.

Gold Rate 23 July 2025 Gold 24 KT 1,00,900 /- Gold 22 KT 93,800 /- Silver/Kg 1,16,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Upon questioning the driver, later identified as Afzar Ali Syed (41), a resident of Kinhikherlanji, Balaghat district, Madhya Pradesh, he gave evasive answers about the cargo. A search of the vehicle revealed a large stockpile of banned scented tobacco and paan masala.

Items seized:

1. Rajni Gandha Paan Masala, 384 packets (118.8g each), valued at Rs 480 per packet, total weight: 45.312 kg, total value: Rs 1,84,320.

2. Rajni Gandha Paan Masala, 144 packets (204g each), valued at Rs 840 per packet, total weight: 29.376 kg, , total value: Rs 1,20,960.

3.Vimal Paan Masala, 1,664 packets (60g each), valued at Rs 120 per packet, total weight: 99.84 kg, total value: Rs 1,99,680.

4.Tata goods vehicle (MH-40-BL-7523), estimated value: Rs 15,00,000, total value of seized material: Rs 20,04,960

Samples of the seized materials were collected for further testing, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was notified. Officials visited the spot and conducted a panchnama in the presence of witnesses.

A formal complaint was filed based on the written report, and Afzar Ali Syed was taken into custody. The police have booked him under relevant sections related to transport and possession of banned substances, and further investigations are underway.

The case is being investigated under the supervision of DCP Rishikesh Reddy (Zone 1), ACP Satish Gurav (MIDC Division), and Senior PI Rajesh Tatkare, with PSI Amit Bandgar leading the probe. Police are actively searching for the three absconding accused who were involved in the offloading and storage operation.

This seizure marks a significant success in curbing the circulation of banned tobacco products in Nagpur and highlights the ongoing efforts of the Wadi police in combating illegal trade networks.