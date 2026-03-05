NMC launches pre-monsoon cleanup of Nag, Pohra and Pili Rivers

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has launched a major pre-monsoon river cleanup drive across the city, beginning with the desilting and cleaning of the Nag River, Pili River, and Pohra River. The campaign formally began on Wednesday in the presence of Mayor Neeta Thakre, Deputy Mayor Leela Hathibed, Municipal Commissioner Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari, Standing Committee Chairperson Shivani Dani, and Chief Engineer Manoj Talewar.

Ahead of the launch, Mayor Thakre performed a ceremonial puja of the machinery before beginning the drive. The combined length of the three rivers within Nagpur limits is 49.17 km, and the annual pre-monsoon cleaning operation will continue until June 15.

Every year before monsoon, NMC undertakes extensive cleaning of rivers and major nullahs to ensure smooth drainage of rainwater. This year’s campaign covers:

• Nag River – 16.58 km

• Pili River – 17.42 km

• Pohra River – 15.17 km

Currently, six poclain machines have been deployed, with more to be added if required, as per instructions from the Mayor.

Segment-wise river cleaning plan

Nag River Cleaning (Five Phases):

1. Ambazari Lake to Panchsheel Square

2. Panchsheel Square to Ashok Square

3. St. Xavier School to Sangharsh Nagar

4. 4–5. Remaining stretches to be covered in planned phases

Pili River cleaning (Two Phases):

1. Gorewada Lake to Nara Crematorium

2. Nara Ghat to Wanjar STP

Pohra River cleaning (Two Phases):

1. Sahakar Nagar Ghat to Beltarodi Bridge

2. Beltarodi Bridge to Hudkeshwar Pipla Phata Bridge

Officials have been directed to ensure that desilted material does not flow back into the river and that the cleaning is conducted in a systematic manner at an accelerated pace.

Reducing flood risk and improving water flow

NMC officials stated that desilting helps increase the river’s water-carrying capacity, reduces blockages, and minimizes the risk of flooding in low-lying residential areas during heavy rainfall. Poclain machines, dumpers, and JCBs are being used to execute the operation efficiently.

Mayor Thakre also instructed engineers to prepare proposals for constructing river safety walls at locations where residents have previously faced water ingress into homes. Additionally, she directed officials to prepare a list of monsoon waterlogging spots so that preventive measures can be taken ahead of the rainy season.

The launch event was attended by several elected representatives, including corporators Sudhir (Bandu) Raut, Sachin Naik, Sarika Nandurkar, Maya Hade, Dilip Dive, Sanjay Ugle, and Ishwar Dhenagle. Senior civic officials from Gandhibagh and Laxmi Nagar zones were also present.

