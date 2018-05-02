Minor molested in Hudkeshwar, one booked

Nagpur: Hudkeshwar police have booked a 23-year-old youth for allegedly outraging the modesty of a 17-year-old here between May 2018 and June this year.

Cops have booked accused Nihal Bisram, a neighbour of the survivor under Sections 341, 354, 354(D) of the IPC in this connection.

According to police, Nihal would intercept a 17-year-old survivor during her classes. Sometime Nehal used to approach her on his moped and behaved objectionable with her. Though survivor kept mum on this topic to avoid any uncertainty. However, fed by the continues trauma she described the series of incidents to her parents following which they approached Hudkeshwar police.