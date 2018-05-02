Wockhardt Nagpur organizes Beat the heat Season-4

More than thirty thousand kits distributed to Nagpurians

Nagpur: In order to bring a relief of people travelling in acute high temperature of Nagpur and make them aware of ways to prevent heat stroke, Wockhardt Hospital Nagpur organized fourth season of its annual summer campaign- “Beat the heat”.

Mindful of the rising temperatures and the effect it has on people, the campaign is organized every year by Wockhardt hospitals under its Corporate Social Responsibility. The aim behind this campaign is to spread awareness about the ways to prevent heat stroke considering the extreme high temperature of city.

Campaign was held on seven petrol pumps of the city where staff members of the hospital distributed ORS kits to visitors. More than thirty thousand kits containing ORS sachets and an information leaflet were distributed. This initiative was appreciated by people of the city.

In a bid to contribute in awareness among the people of Nagpur, Wockhardt organizes this drive every year. Not just kits were distributed; people were also made aware of ways to “beat the heat”. People were made informed how proper hydration can help lower the number of heat-related illnesses that occur during summers.

