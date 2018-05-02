Group of hooligans rob couple at knife point in Ambazari

Nagpur: Ambazari police have booked a group of youths for robbing a couple of cash and mobile phone collectively of Rs 17,000 from an isolated place in front of Crazy Castle on Monday night.

In his complaint Rakesh Madhukar Sasane (28), a resident of Indira Nagar, Immamwada told cops that, done with his work at High Court, he along with his girlfriend went out on Monday evening. In night the duo took a pause at an isolated place near Crazy Castle. During which, at around 8:30 pm a group of youth aged between 20-22 approached them with knife. The miscreants reportedly threatened them at knife point and relieved the couple of cash and MI mobile phone to the tune of Rs 17,000.

Based on the complaint lodged by Rakesh, Ambazari police have registered an offence under Sections 392,34 of the IPC and started the probe.