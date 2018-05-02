Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Apr 12th, 2021

    Minor girl raped by juvenile lover in Koradi

    Nagpur: A juvenile boy raped his college girlfriend repeatedly over a period of ten months by doling out threats. Koradi police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

    The friendship between the 17-year old girl and the accused juvenile delinquent (17) blossomed into a love affair. On a fine day, the accused called her and threatened to disclose their relationship to her father. With this threat, the accused exploited his college girlfriend sexually between April 10, 2020 and February 26, 2021. Finally, fed up with the threats and sexual exploitation, the girl registered a case against the accused with Koradi police.

    Police Constable Bansod has booked the juvenile accused under Sections 376(2)(J), 376(2)(N), 354, 354(A), 506 of the IPC read with Sections 6, 10 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Whether the juvenile boy is detained or not could not be ascertained.


    Trending In Nagpur
    ‘Bogus’ tweet on cancellation of SSC, HSC board exams creates ripples in Mah
    ‘Bogus’ tweet on cancellation of SSC, HSC board exams creates ripples in Mah
    Minor girl raped by juvenile lover in Koradi
    Minor girl raped by juvenile lover in Koradi
    Nagpur Today Poll: Most citizens favour lockdown to contain Coronavirus outrage
    Nagpur Today Poll: Most citizens favour lockdown to contain Coronavirus outrage
    शासकीय केंद्रावरून १२ व १४ एप्रिलला होणार फक्त ‘रॅपिड अँटीजेन टेस्ट’
    शासकीय केंद्रावरून १२ व १४ एप्रिलला होणार फक्त ‘रॅपिड अँटीजेन टेस्ट’
    बसपा : महात्मा फुले जयंती संपन्न
    बसपा : महात्मा फुले जयंती संपन्न
    In Nagpur No RTPCR test on April 12, 14 at govt centres
    In Nagpur No RTPCR test on April 12, 14 at govt centres
    नाग नदी, पिवळी नदी व पोहरा नदी स्वच्छता अभियानाचा शुभारंभ
    नाग नदी, पिवळी नदी व पोहरा नदी स्वच्छता अभियानाचा शुभारंभ
    महात्मा फुले जयंती निमित्त म.न.पा.तर्फे अभिवादन
    महात्मा फुले जयंती निमित्त म.न.पा.तर्फे अभिवादन
    Start 500-bed facility at Mankapur Stadium: Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari to administration
    Start 500-bed facility at Mankapur Stadium: Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari to administration
    Amid surge in COVID-19 cases Nagpur doctors protest against shortage of medical resources
    Amid surge in COVID-19 cases Nagpur doctors protest against shortage of medical resources
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145