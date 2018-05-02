Minor girl raped by juvenile lover in Koradi

Nagpur: A juvenile boy raped his college girlfriend repeatedly over a period of ten months by doling out threats. Koradi police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

The friendship between the 17-year old girl and the accused juvenile delinquent (17) blossomed into a love affair. On a fine day, the accused called her and threatened to disclose their relationship to her father. With this threat, the accused exploited his college girlfriend sexually between April 10, 2020 and February 26, 2021. Finally, fed up with the threats and sexual exploitation, the girl registered a case against the accused with Koradi police.

Police Constable Bansod has booked the juvenile accused under Sections 376(2)(J), 376(2)(N), 354, 354(A), 506 of the IPC read with Sections 6, 10 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Whether the juvenile boy is detained or not could not be ascertained.



