‘Bogus’ tweet on cancellation of SSC, HSC board exams creates ripples in Mah

Nagpur: A “bogus” tweet claiming cancellation of SSC, HSC board exams in Maharashtra created ripples among students and the education fraternity on Monday. The State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad was quick to debunk the fake rumours regarding the cancellation of Maharashtra SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) board exams 2021, saying the news doing the rounds on social media is fake.

The furore was fallout of a “fake” tweet that has gone viral on social media claiming that after an emergency meeting, the Maharashtra Government has reached a “common solution” and has decided to “cancel” the Board exams. The fake tweet also mentioned that Class 10 and Class 12 students can submit assignments instead and they will be promoted.

The startled minister tweeted that the students should not believe any such misinformation. “Beware! I’ve got to know that some morphed images of my Twitter handle are being circulated to spread misinformation about exams. Only trust information from official handles and platforms. Please do not fall for any kind of misinformation,” tweeted Gaikwad. She has vehemently denied taking any such decision and asked students not to fall for this fake message.

The Education Minister, however, has clarified that any such decision will be taken only after apprising the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray of the present Covid conditions. “We are certainly planning to postpone the examinations but an official announcement in this regard will be taken only after meeting with the CM,” she said.

Speculations are rife that the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra and other parts of the country may force the State Government to cancel the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2021 but the government has assured that they will conduct the exam with utmost precautions.

The fake message factory with a morphed image of the Minister landed in various groups. The fake image altered the text on Gaikwad’s Twitter timeline to announce cancellation of the examinations. The image was edited so professionally that it was impossible to believe it was a fake one. Also, unlike other fake messages, there was not even a single spelling mistake and the font’s size and type was perfectly aligned with the Minister’s official page.



