Nagpur Today Poll: Most citizens favour lockdown to contain Coronavirus outrage

Nagpur: Despite several attention-grabbing protests in the Second Capital of the State, the online survey conducted by Nagpur Today (NT) finds Nagpurians remain overwhelmingly in favour of lockdown, stay-at-home orders and other efforts to slow the spread of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The NT Poll found majority of participants saying that it will not be safe to lift restrictions anytime soon. Though, they have also proposed some concessions in the lockdown. Many blamed the casual and sloppy approach of citizens in adhering Covid norms behind the surge of virus borne disease in the city. The citizens have also shared their suggestions with administration during the NT Poll.

Ankit G Agrawal upheld the idea of lockdown however he also tabled some suggested for concessions so that the restrictions won’t take toll on the livelihood of common man.

“Allowing all activities to function from Monday 7am to Thursday 8pm. Later only essential like dairy, grocery, vegetables on Friday from 7 am to 11 am. This will be followed by complete and stringent lockdown from Friday 11 am to Monday 7 am, except medical services. Even travelling facilities like auto/cabs should be allotted to only for people travelling to/from outstation that to with limited capacity. Apart from that all vehicular movement should be bared and those who found venturing out sans any valid reason should be penalised,” Ankit Agrawal suggested.

“For me lockdown is the only solution, because the negligence from their side is actually attributing in rise Covid-19 cases in Nagpur city itself. Nagpurians are not complying with covid guidelines. Even essential shops like grocery stores, general, dairy shops, newspaper, bank etc should only get permission to operate, after Covid negative report and vaccination certificate,” said Shalini Shhabriya Bose.

Record breaking Covid cases, deaths:

Nagpur District’s Covid-19 situation is going from bad to worse, with record breaking 7,201 positive cases last 24 hours, besides, 63 casualties. Every other day, the staggering Covid-19 cases breaking its previous record. Even the health infrastructure is falling short in the district owing the sharp rise in the Covid cases.

Doctors stage agitation to highlight poor facilities at GMCH

Seeing miserable conditions of patients at hospital owing to paucity of beds, oxygen, ventilators and medicines, the Resident Doctors of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) have already decided to agitate in front of the medicine casualty ward starting from Sunday.

Shortage of Remdesivir:

With shortage of Remdesivir injections, the private hospitals have continued to suffer. Against the backdrop of shortage of Remdesivir injections and resultant panic among citizens, the district administration and office-bearers of prominent organisations of healthcare experts have come up with a joint appeal to private hospitals not to use the said injection rampantly.



