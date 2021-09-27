Minor girl kidnapped, raped by youth with marriage promise in Pachpaoli

Nagpur: A 15-year old girl was kidnapped by a youth and raped frequently on the pretext of marriage promise. As the girl became pregnant, the accused refused to marry her and deserted her. Cops booked the accused and have reportedly arrested him.

According to the complainant, the accused Islam Khan Nasir Khan (21), resident of Kasarpura, Hansapuri, kidnapped his 15-year old daughter and abused her sexually between May 25 and September 26, 2021 on the pretext of marriage promise. However, as the minor girm became pregnant, the accused Islam Khan refused to marry her.

Pachpaoli PSI Srinivas Darade, acting on the complaint, booked the accused Islam Khan Nasir Khan under Sections 376(2)(N), 376(3), 366 of the IPC and probing the matter further. The accused has reportedly been arrested.