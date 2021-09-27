With theme ‘Slip, Trip & Fall’, OCW held Safety Week recently

Nagpur: With special theme of ‘Slip , Trip and Fall , the Orange City Water (OCW)-Veolia observed ‘International Health & Safety Week-2021 ’ at its Project working sites, Zonal Offices and Water Treatment Plants from September 20 to 24, recently.

To mark the beginning of ‘International Health & Safety Week-2021, NMC- NESL Executive Director Dr Shweta Banerjee & OCW Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mr Sanjoy Roy both jointly inaugurated programme by lighting traditional lamp, inauguration of Safety Poster and administered a pledge of safety to employees of Head Office, Zonal Offices, Project Sites and WTP’s.

OCW Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mr Rahul Kulkarni, Director (O & M) Mr Rajesh Kalra, Director (HR & Public Affairs) Mr KMP Singh, VP (Capex) Mr Rajjith Ayyathan were prominently present on the occasion.

The motto behind organizing ‘IHS Week-2021 ’ was to ensure Safety and Health, which are integral part in OCW work culture and life, renew the commitment of employees towards Safety and Health and achieve greater participation of the employees in occupational health and safety activities.

During week long HIS-2021, OCW organized safety programme especially for the labourers working on project sites. OCW Top management leaders visited various project sites and provided practical safety training as well as generated awareness about safety equipment’s among the labourers who are front runners of project work.

OCW further organized a workshop on dangers & hazards associated with electrical works at Gorewada Pench-III Water Treatment Plant for treatment plant employees & Mock drills about Chlorine Gas safety, electrical safety & fire safety were conducted at all WTP’s including Pench I, II, III @ Gorewada & Kahnan WTP. Training Sessions were also conducted to guide workers about emergencies like fire and drowning etc.

Concluding programme came with prize distribution of a poster drawing competition on the topic “Work Safety, Road Safety and Home Safety’ was also organised for the wards of employees as well as female employees on the occasion. Miss Gargee Shewale, Miss Lavanya Gedam, Miss Kimaya Atalkar, Miss Manisha Raut, Miss Adhishree Thakre were emerged winners in Kids category while Dhanashree Dhakate, Vanshika Chouhan, Kanchan Katole, Vaishali Suryawanshi and Koyal Soni emerged winners in Women category.

Mr Amit Gedam (Health & Safety Head) gave introductory remarks. Mr Sachin Dravekar conducted proceedings & administered Safety Pledge while Mr Praveen Sharan proposed vote of thanks of the inaugural programme.