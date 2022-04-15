Minor boy axes father to death over family issue near Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: A minor boy axed his father to death as the latter was frequently torturing his mother over one domestic issue or another. The incident took place in Tarsa area of Mauda in Nagpur district on Wednesday.

The deceased, Rajkumar Yadavrao Aagre (45) was a resident of Ward No 3, Tarsa.

According to Nagpur (Rural) Police, Aagre often used to torment his wife Chhaya (39) over petty issues. Around 12 noon on Wednesday, Rajkumar picked up a quarrel with Chhaya and was about to attack her with an axe. The couple’s 15-year-old son quickly reacted and snatched the axe from his father and hit him on head with the same weapon.

The profusely bleeding Rajkumar collapsed. Hearing the commotion, nearby residents gathered at the spot and took the injured Rajkumar to a government hospital in Mauda. But as his condition deteriorated, doctors referred him to GMCH in Nagpur. However, Rajkumar died during the treatment.

Mauda police, after recording the statement of Chhaya Aagre, booked the juvenile boy under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Assistant Police Inspector Pramod Panjabrao Chaudhari is conducting further investigation.

