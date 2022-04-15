Four drug peddlers nabbed with MD powder worth Rs 11 lakh in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Acting on a tip-off, Sonegaon police have nabbed four drug peddlers and seized narcotics including MD powder worth Rs 11 lakh from their possession on Thursday.

The arrested accused include Mohd Imran Nurulhara Ansari (43), Arshad Ali Ansari Taufiq Ahmed (32), Mukram Sheikh Nawab Sheikh (28), all natives of Bhiwandi, Mumbai, and Kuldeep Suresh Raut, resident of Gopal Nagar, Nagpur.

Cops had got information that some smugglers were bringing narcotics in a car from Mumbai. The criminals were to supply the drugs to a peddler in Nagpur. Based on the information, a team of Sonegaon police laid a trap at Shivangaon Fata area on Wardha Road on Thursday afternoon. The car was intercepted and after checking the vehicle, cops found around 10 gm MD powder worth Rs 11 lakh. Police seized the car, narcotics and arrested the four accused. Police suspected that the accused Kuldeep works under a big drug peddler and he is being searched.

The arrest was made by Sonegaon Senior PI Dilip Sagar and his team under the guidance of DCP Lohit Matani.

