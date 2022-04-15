Story of Ayumi is soon stepping into the NFT space to make its mark.

The past year has seen a sudden surge in the NFT space as many projects have been introduced, much to the amazement of industry enthusiasts. 2022 looks all the more exciting as it is set to open up vast opportunities and grow exponentially in terms of growth and development. Though there has been a spurt in the growth of NFT projects in the recent past, only a few have actually benefitted holders as they have failed to create an impact or reach the heights where they had claimed while launching their project. This has been consistently happening which has resulted in many project’s lag behind, and it’s community just being a group of investors holding a piece from a non-performing NFT collection which holds little or no value.

But, there have been a few projects which have really lived up to the expectations of the investors and Story of Ayumi will definitely be counted amongst them. So, what really is unique about this new NFT project, and how does it differ or stand out from others? So far this project has garnered the right kind of following, and it’s growing number of community members stand enough proof of it. It guarantees to reward its holder with the best they can get around this space. It carries an interesting storyline about an orphan who travels around the world to understand her story. It consists of beautiful and exclusive hand-drawn art which is fully compatible and can be integrated into the Metaverse too. The team behind the project has claimed that they will be introducing staking and rewards to the holders which will entitle them to a host of offers and opportunities that come along the way.

Looking at its exceptionally unique qualities, its future looks extremely promising as this stands amongst those projects with utilities that have benefitted their holders, bringing massive amounts of benefits to them. Story of Ayumi is one NFT project that will change the course of the game once it steps in as its ever-growing community is confident about its success, the reason they have been growing at a fast within such short time. Many have joined the Discord server to know more about the about to be launched project and are now ready to grab their piece once it opens up for public minting.

Know more about Story of Ayumi, connect to its Twitter @StoryOfAyumi.