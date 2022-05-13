Minor attacked with sharp-edged weapon in Ajni

Nagpur: Ajni Police have rounded up two youth including a juvenile delinquent for allegedly attacking a 17-year-old youth over old enmity in Wanjari Nagar on Wednesday night.
In his complaint Rushikesh Jitendra Rangari, a resident of Wanjari Nagar told Ajni Police that accused Kunjal Pradeep Dhoble (18) had some issues with him, owing to some arguments in the past. The duo had also indulged in verbal duels in this connection.
On Wednesday night, Dhoble, a resident of Wasant Nagar, along with his juvenile delinquent had approached Rushikesh and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon in Wanjari Nagar. The accused duo then fled the spot, leaving Rushikesh severely injured.
Rushikesh was, subsequently, rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where he has been monitored. Based on the statement given by him, Ajni Police have booked the accused Dhoble and his juvenile boy under Sections 326, 35, 37 of the IPC. Further investigation is on.