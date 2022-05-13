Minor attacked with sharp-edged weapon in Ajni

Advertisement

Nagpur: Ajni Police have rounded up two youth including a juvenile delinquent for allegedly attacking a 17-year-old youth over old enmity in Wanjari Nagar on Wednesday night.

In his complaint Rushikesh Jitendra Rangari, a resident of Wanjari Nagar told Ajni Police that accused Kunjal Pradeep Dhoble (18) had some issues with him, owing to some arguments in the past. The duo had also indulged in verbal duels in this connection.