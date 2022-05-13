Another baby selling/buying racket busted in Nagpur, four including nurses of pvt hospital held

Nagpur: The Anti-human Trafficking Department of Nagpur Crime Branch has arrested four persons, including three women, on charges of selling and buying baby. The incident has again exposed the illicit rackets of baby selling and buying flourishing in the Second Capital of the State.
According to police sources, a 58-year old woman resident of Surendragarh had two sons. Some time ago, her younger son committed suicide. Since then, the elder son used to allegedly harass her for property. Once, he even beat her up following which she had reported the matter to police. She wanted to have another child.
She unsuccessfully explored the option of in-vitro fertilisation or IVF.
While in search of a baby, she got acquainted with two nurses in a private hospital. When she shared her desperation with them, the nurses allegedly got her in touch with one Salamullah. In September2019, the man allegedly sold her a baby for Rs 3 lakh. The woman’s elder son was not happy with this. Recently, he reported to the police that she had bought the baby.
Accordingly, Anti Human Trafficking Department of Crime Branch of City Police arrested the woman, two nurses, and Salamullah. The cops produced the accused before the court and obtained their police custody till Saturday