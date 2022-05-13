Four bodies found on Nagpur roads, sunstroke suspected

Advertisement

Nagpur: While no one left unaffected from the scorching summer heat, the nomads living on the Nagpur streets are surely the worst affected among all. With rise in mercury continues to sweat Nagpurians, as many as four cases of suspected heatstroke deaths were reported across four police stations in the Second Capital of the State. The victims have not been identified yet.

In the first incident, an unidentified man, aged around 35-year-old, was reportedly found unconscious at Dighori Chowk under Wathoda Police Station on Thursday. He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC). However, doctors pronounced him dead. Similarly, a 70-year-old man and a middle-aged man were declared dead by doctors, after they were found unconscious at IC Square, Hingna Road and Mankapur Chowk, respectively, on the same day.