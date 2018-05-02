Minor, 35-year-old woman raped in Hudkeshar, Koradi

Nagpur: Preying on the helpless minor girl a 24-year-old man allegedly sexually exploited her in Hudkeshwar and in similar incident a 35-year-old woman was raped by a Pune based man with a promise of getting married in Koradi.

In the first incident, accused Harshal Padam Girwar (24), a resident of Mahal had met the survivor in April this year through Facebook. The duo soon shared numbers and later developed love affair. Taking advantage of 14-year-old’s innocence, Harshal sexually exploited her between April and May this year.

Based on the complaint filed by the survivor, Hudkeshwar police booked Harshal under Sections 376 (2), (N) and Sub-section 4 of POSCO Act 2012 and started the investigation.

In another incident, a 35-year-old woman was repeatedly raped between December 2017 and April 2019 by accused Purushottam Gulabrao Raut (45), a resident of Shambu Nagar, Balewadi Pune.

In her police compliant, the survivor told police that, Raut had promised to marry her. Trusting him, she indulged in sexual relationship with Raut. However, after April this year, Raut started avoiding the survivor and refused to meet her, despite survivor’s repeated requests. Sensing something amiss, then the victim rushed to Koradi police station.

Cops have booked Raut under Sections 376, 328, 323, 506 of the IPC and launched the probe.