Published On : Wed, May 22nd, 2019

Journo turns ‘Waterman’ Sachin Dravekar tracks down his journey of becoming people’s ‘Sachin Bhau’

Nagpur: All of us in life nurture some ambition and make all efforts to achieve it. But not everybody reaches there or for some even after achieving the goal there is something else that is in store. And, this is what people call it as destiny.

Most of the times, the unexpected thing, which comes into our lives, becomes the turning point and changes not only the life, the personality, the goals, the priorities and so on.

This is somewhat true with Sachin Dravekar, Head: Public Relation & CGRC @ Orange City Water, Nagpur. Having spent more than 22 long years in Nagpur’s English Journalism with Lokmat Group & Times of India, that too in hardcore News Reporting beats like Politics, NMC, Aviation, Irrigation Telecommunication & Business Journalism, having experience as News Reader in Nagpur Aaakshwani as well as Copy-writer cum PR executive in Nagpur based Advertising agency never did Sachin Dravekar expect a time would come where one day he would leave hardcore Journalism and follow some other path that is directly connected with people of Nagpur..

However, though in the new field which is part of Mass Media Communication too, Sachin Dravekar is showing excellent performance & ownership not only for the OCW as a Company but NMC-OCW’s 24×7 Water Supply Project for Nagpur City where this man is putting hard efforts -24×7- for the last 7 years.

Please watch the video to get the first hand experience of the changes and the challenges Sachin Dravekar faced successfully in communicating with the stakeholder-the Nagpurians till date.

