Dada Ramchand Bakhru Sindhu Mahavidyalay, Nagpur

Nagpur. Dada Ramchand Bakhru Sindhu Mahavidyalya, Nagpur and Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, Nagpur in association with Maharashtra State Faculty Development Academy (MSFDA) and Indian Institutes of Science Education & Research (IISER), Pune under the banner of Maharashtra State Development Of Educators and Enhancement in Delivery (MSDEED) is going to organize three day Level-I in-person Workshop on 17, 18 and 19th November, 2022 at Mahatma Jyotiba Fhule Academic Campus, University Campus Nagpur.

The workshop is for up-skilling and capacity building of science and Mathematics UG and PG Teachers of Maharashtra with the objective to align them with NEP 2020. The workshop will provide the participant teachers the new dimensions of active learning, output oriented teaching, Inquiry based pedagogy, assessment strategies, e-content and digital pedagogies. Few participants will be selected for Level-II extensive training at IISER, Pune.

Advertisement

Trainers for the workshop are Prof. Mallika Pathak (Miranda House, University of Delhi, Delhi),

Advertisement

Dr Aaloka Kanhere (Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, Mumbai), Ms Sugandha Negi, Ms Jasmine Duggal, Dr Manawa Diwekar, and Dr Asim Auti (IISER Pune).

The team is working hard under the guidance of Vice-chancellor, RTMNU, Nagpur, Dr.Smita Acharya, Director, IQAC, RTMNU and Dr. V.M. Pendsey, Principal, DRBSMV, Dr. Asim Auti, Co-ordinator, MS-DEED programme, IISER, Pune.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement