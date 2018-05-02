Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Mon, Dec 16th, 2019

VIA Marketing Forum organises Session on “VOC 3 : To Accelerate Business Objectives” on Tuesday, 17th December 2019

Marketing Forum of Vidarbha Industries Association is organising a session on “VOC 3 : To Accelerate Business Objectives” at VIA Auditorium, Udyog Bhawan, Civil Lines, Nagpur on Tuesday, 17th December 2019 between 5.00 pm to 6.30 pm.

Eminent speaker, Pankaj Chaturvedi was the former CEO of Baskin & Robbins and presently he is the CEO of Rich Graviss Products Pvt Ltd., Mumbai, an American Food Company and he will be sharing his success story on how the concept of VOC, which is ‘Voice of Customer’ helped the company improve business performance and develop strategies for future growth. He strongly believes that customer insights have a direct correlation to business success metrics.

To hear more from him about 360-degree approach towards understanding the market and then leveraging the opportunities that lie within, kindly enroll with VIA : 0712-2561211 or Mili Juneja, Convener – VIA Marketing Forum (84466 55664).

Members of the Association, industrialists, marketing professionals, startups, management students and interested persons are cordially invited to attend in large number, says a press note issued by Anuja Sharma, Chairperson of VIA Marketing Forum

