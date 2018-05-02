Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Mine caves in at Gumgaon, 2 including Chinese national killed

    Nagpur: In a tragic incident on Wednesday, a manganese mine caved in at Gumgaon near Nagpur, killing two people including a Chinese national and injuring two others. The mine was said to 145 feet deep. The deceased were identified as Chen Gang Yay (31) and Pankaj Chauriwar (25).
    The two injured, including another Chinese citizen, are being treated at a private hospital.

    The mine is located at the site Indo-China miming project. The labourers trapped under the debris were dragged out by the co-workers at the site. Senior officials from police department, bureau of mines safety and local government bodies also inspected the spot.
    The bodies were shifted to Mayo Hospital for post-mortem.

    More details awaited.

