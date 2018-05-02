Milkha Singh, Flying Sikh, Passes Away Aged 91 After Long Fight With Covid19

Milkha Singh, popularly known as the Flying Sikh, passed away aged 91 on Friday night after fighting a long battle with Coronavirus. He breathed his last at PGIMER on Friday night. The 1965 Commonwealth Games winner was unwell for quite some time, he was also taken to the hospital a couple of weeks back. The ace athlete succumbed to Covid five days after his wife Nirmal passed away.

Golfer Jeev Mikha Singh took to Twitter to confirm the news. His tweet read, “The Milkha family lost its backbone today. Mom taught us to be humble and be good human beings above everything else. We can never thank her enough for everything she did for us and the unconditional love she showered…every day. Thank you all for the prayers and kind messages.”