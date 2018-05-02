Mihan ‘Victim of Negativity’ on Social Media : Ajeet Parse , Social Media Analyst

Expresses need for ‘e-Desk’ for investors

Nagpur: Rather than development and employment opportunities which Mihan seeks to enable to people, they talk of land acquisition, scams and investor apathy are being made on social media about the ambitious initiative of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Therefore, negative thinking about ‘Mihan’ is reaching out to the investors who are keeping an eye on various social media platforms. As a result, the project, with great employment potential, fall prey of the negative talk.

Social media analyst Ajeet Parse has expressed the need for an e-Desk to tackle this negative discussion and to present the positive aspects of the project on social media. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and State Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Mihan is making special efforts with the full potential to bring investment in the project at Universal Level . But Nagpurkar Netcitizen are bringing negative issues to the fore with the social media Unfortunately . Social media has already proven it’s worth worldwide. Investors have come up with a team of IT experts to study the reactions, posts, etc of the project on social media to decide the credibility of the project. Most entrepreneurs, investors then invest accordingly.

Unfortunately, negative records are still being found on social media regarding Mihan. Particularly, these negative records belong to Nagpurkar Netcitizen, Parse said.

Therefore, he observed that investors were indifferent due to the negative image of the project. Social media does not appear to discuss the manpower, raw materials, natural resources, centralized and complete communication facilities available in Nagpur. Any investor will invest on the basis of “Minimum Risk and Maximum Profit”, but the image of “Maximum Risk and Minimum Profit” is coming out on social media about the Mihan.

Politics of development has been heavy on Mihan, and this image has come to investors all over the world. The Mihan Project is the soul of the city in terms of employment & overall development. Investors will not come by just doing marathons, roadshows. Ajeet mentioned that creating a 100% positive atmosphere on social media is the only option. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis laid the foundation stone for the development of the city. Compare to 11 years of Bangalore Metro project, the Hyderabad Metro project that laid off in 9 years, Nagpur Metro started in just 24. He added that it is ridiculous to doubt the leadership of the two leaders, their developmental potential.

What is an e-Desk?

There is a need for ‘e-desk for Mihan’ to handle positive issues on social media in a sophisticated , Professional Equationed way.

“The e-Desk is a crucial concept for the revival of Mihan,” said Ajeet Parse adding that through e-Desk, Mihan’s marketing, digital operations, direct contact and communication with investors, social media management, and related systems would be possible to spread the “One Window” plan. Through which it would be possible to influence not only the old but also the group of new capitalists to invest.” People need to take positive initiatives on social media. It will not take long for Nagpur to become Minneapolis in the United States if Mihan is prosperous.

Ajeet Parse – Social Media Analyst