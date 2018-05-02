Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |

Nagpur’s Alfiya bags bronze in Int’l Boxing Championship

Nagpur: Even as the 3rd Nation’s Cup International Boxing Championship has been going on in Vrbas, Serbia, it struck a strong connection with Nagpur as city’s only international boxer Alfiya Khan Pathan won the bronze medal there for India in the 80+ kg category on Sunday night.

She had also won the silver medal in previous edition of Nation’s Cup. In the latest game she knocked down Russian boxer Vorontsova Valeriia and bagged the third spot.

The Indian team won four gold, four silver and four bronze medals and claimed the runners-up trophy. Tamanna (48kg), Ambeshori Devi (57kg), Preeti Dahiya (60kg) Priyanka (66kg) notched up the gold medals. Tamanna was adjudged Best Foreign Boxer.

In 50kg, Karnataka’s Anju Devi settled for a silver along with Maharashtra’s Simran Verma (52kg), Haryana’s Manshi Dalal (75kg) and Punjab’s Tanishbir Kaur Sandhu (80kg). Goa’s Aashreya Naik (63kg), Neha (54kg), Khushi (70kg) and Alfiya Khan Pathan (+80kg) picked up bronze medals after losing their respective semifinal.
It was Alfiya’s fourth international tour. Earlier, she had traveled to three countries — Kazakhstan, Serbia (2018) and Germany (2019).

During the trials prior to Serbia campaign, Alfiya had impressed the selectors a lot. Gopal Devang, chairman of Boxing Federation of India (BFI) selection committee, had predicted that Alfiya will clinch a medal in the meet.

Two weeks before going to Serbia, the city boxer won gold medal in 16th Junior Girls Maharashtra State Boxing Championship held in Uran, Raigad. It was her seventh gold in the state championship since 2016.

In the inaugural Khelo India games last year, Alfiya had scripted history for Nagpur division by claiming the gold medal victory. Apart from this, she has won two golds, two silvers and a bronze medal in national tournaments.

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur’s Alfiya bags bronze in Int’l Boxing Championship
Nagpur’s Alfiya bags bronze in Int’l Boxing Championship
How to distinguish between regular chest pain and cardiac pain.. Listen to the Specialist
How to distinguish between regular chest pain and cardiac pain.. Listen to the Specialist
Nagpur Crime News
4 hooligans planning dacoity nabbed in Tehsil
4 hooligans planning dacoity nabbed in Tehsil
Denied money for liquor, man slits friends’ throat in Jaripatka
Denied money for liquor, man slits friends’ throat in Jaripatka
Maharashtra News
मानकापूर इनडोअर स्टेडियम येथे ‘इनोव्हेशन पर्व’ चे उद्‌घाटन २३ ऑगस्टला
मानकापूर इनडोअर स्टेडियम येथे ‘इनोव्हेशन पर्व’ चे उद्‌घाटन २३ ऑगस्टला
मोदी व भाजपच्या हट्टापाई देश सुरक्षा धोक्यात,आयुध निर्माणी अंबाझरीत कडकडीत बंद ला प्रारंभ!
मोदी व भाजपच्या हट्टापाई देश सुरक्षा धोक्यात,आयुध निर्माणी अंबाझरीत कडकडीत बंद ला प्रारंभ!
Hindi News
रेलवे में कार्य के दौरान ईमानदारी और उत्साह बनाएं रखे चयनित उमेदवार
रेलवे में कार्य के दौरान ईमानदारी और उत्साह बनाएं रखे चयनित उमेदवार
मनपा आमसभा कल तक के लिए स्थगित
मनपा आमसभा कल तक के लिए स्थगित
Trending News
SC refuses immediate relief for Chidambaram
SC refuses immediate relief for Chidambaram
Ordnance factory workers begin one month strike in Nagpur
Ordnance factory workers begin one month strike in Nagpur
Featured News
Nana Patole wants Maharashtra flood to be declared A Man-Made Disaster
Nana Patole wants Maharashtra flood to be declared A Man-Made Disaster
Chandrayaan-2 successfully enters lunar orbit
Chandrayaan-2 successfully enters lunar orbit
Trending In Nagpur
रेलवे में कार्य के दौरान ईमानदारी और उत्साह बनाएं रखे चयनित उमेदवार
रेलवे में कार्य के दौरान ईमानदारी और उत्साह बनाएं रखे चयनित उमेदवार
BookChor’s ‘Lock the Box’ from 23rd August to 1st September
BookChor’s ‘Lock the Box’ from 23rd August to 1st September
Mihan ‘Victim of Negativity’ on Social Media : Ajeet Parse , Social Media Analyst
Mihan ‘Victim of Negativity’ on Social Media : Ajeet Parse , Social Media Analyst
Nagpur’s Alfiya bags bronze in Int’l Boxing Championship
Nagpur’s Alfiya bags bronze in Int’l Boxing Championship
मानकापूर इनडोअर स्टेडियम येथे ‘इनोव्हेशन पर्व’ चे उद्‌घाटन २३ ऑगस्टला
मानकापूर इनडोअर स्टेडियम येथे ‘इनोव्हेशन पर्व’ चे उद्‌घाटन २३ ऑगस्टला
सालों की मेहनत से पूर्वाेत्तर में आया बदलाव : मोहन भागवत
सालों की मेहनत से पूर्वाेत्तर में आया बदलाव : मोहन भागवत
पूनम मॉल हादसे के मामले में गिरफ़्तारी से बचने एन.कुमार पहुंचे कोर्ट
पूनम मॉल हादसे के मामले में गिरफ़्तारी से बचने एन.कुमार पहुंचे कोर्ट
नहीं रुक रहे गौतस्करी के मामले : ट्रक में निर्दयता से भरे गौवंश में दम घुटने से 8 गाये की मौत
नहीं रुक रहे गौतस्करी के मामले : ट्रक में निर्दयता से भरे गौवंश में दम घुटने से 8 गाये की मौत
..तर ईशान्येतील राज्यांचीही काश्मीरसारखीच स्थिती असती : मोहन भागवत
..तर ईशान्येतील राज्यांचीही काश्मीरसारखीच स्थिती असती : मोहन भागवत
सतर्कता से टली बड़ी वारदात- हथियारों के साथ धरी गई गैंग
सतर्कता से टली बड़ी वारदात- हथियारों के साथ धरी गई गैंग
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145